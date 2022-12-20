Trump move over: NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s NFT drop sells out in record 77 seconds

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen’s NFT collection has broken the OpenSeas sales record previously set by actor Anthony Hopkins, after his digital-asset collection sold out in less than one-and-a-half minutes.
Pippen’s 1,000-piece NFT collection sold out in a mere 77 seconds on Tuesday, according to Orange Comet, the company responsible for producing both the former NBA legend's and Hopkins' NFT collections. Selling out at such a rapid pace also means Pippen's NFT drop outpaced last week’s highly publicized drop inspired by former President Donald Trump.
“After an amazing year for Orange Comet, selling out this iconic NFT collection and beating our previous record with Sir Anthony Hopkins’ drop is an incredible way to close out 2022 and a true testament to the work our team puts into the creation of these collections,” Orange Comet CEO and co-founder Dave Broome said in a statement.
Hopkins' NFT collection sold out in seven minutes in October.
Orange Comet’s Pippen collection, which are essentially digital sneakers, also represents the company’s first foray into releasing a line of “digital wearables” it is calling "Metawear." Pippen and Broome recently appeared on The Scoop, a podcast by The Block.
So far Pippen's collection has yielded more than $240,000 in sales volume, according to OpenSea data.
