Scottie Pippen unpacks the power of flexing in the metaverse

Episode 124 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro and NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Orange Comet CEO Dave Broome.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]





Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen is making his mark on the metaverse with a digital sneaker collection featuring 1,000 unique ‘SP33’ NFTs.

For the launch, Pippen partnered with Orange Comet — the company that recently helped Sir Anthony Hopkins launch his own NFT collection.

In this episode of The Scoop, Scottie Pippen and Orange Comet CEO Dave Broome discuss how Web3 is creating new ways for celebrities and fans to connect, and share the story behind the upcoming ‘SP33’ NFT collection.

According to Pippen, launching a digital sneaker collection is a way to bring his brand into the digital era.

“I was a big sneakerhead growing up in the NBA world, so this is my opportunity to really resurface back into the sneaker world, but do it from a digital standpoint.”

Not only will holders be able to wear their SP33 shoes around the metaverse, but 33 of the 1,000 NFTs will also come with a real-world sneaker prototype.

During this conversation, Chaparro, Pippen, and Broome also discuss:

The intersection of digital and physical goods;

Why communities form around NFT collections;

How NFTs allow celebrities to leave digital legacies

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Tron, Ledn, NordVPN



About Tron

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Huobi Global serves millions of users across international markets. Since its establishment, Huobi Global has committed to providing first class virtual asset investment services. Huobi Global's robust infrastructure, product innovation and capital strength provides a truly customer-centric and secure trading environment to help our international users to achieve their investment objectives. Please refer to Huobi's official website for more information: huobi.com.



About Ledn

Ledn was founded on the unshakeable conviction that digital assets have the power to democratize access to the global economy. We help you to experience the real life benefits of your Bitcoin without having to sell it. Start a savings account, take out a loan, or double your Bitcoin. For more information visit Ledn.io

About NordVPN

NordVPN is essential for keeping crypto transactions secure, hiding your IP address and protecting your devices from hackers and data theft. Get premium cyber-security on up to 6 devices for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Get your exclusive NordVPN Deal and try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee: Visit https://nordvpn.com/thescoop.

