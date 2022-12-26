Larry Cermak unpacks The Block Research's 2023 Digital Asset Outlook Report

Episode 129 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Larry Cermak

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]





For The Scoop’s final episode of 2022, Larry Cermak, vice president of Research at The Block, joins host Frank Chaparro to unpack highlights from The Block Research’s 2023 Digital Assets Outlook Report and to break down some of the major events that shaped the crypto market in 2022.

The Block Research’s 2023 Digital Assets Outlook Report offers a deep look into the state of the crypto markets today and analysis on trends that could emerge in the year ahead.

Generally speaking, Cermak says institutional investors are becoming more comfortable with crypto’s extreme volatility:

“The institutional investors understand now that just because we have dropped by 80%, and just because a lot of funds and a lot of companies have gotten destroyed, that doesn't mean that crypto will not come back. They understand the volatility, understand the cycles, and a lot of them want to be in a better position before the next movement.”

Although bear markets are characterized by a lack of exuberance among market participants, “these are really the periods when a lot of new projects are born,” Cermak says. “A lot of new narratives for the industry are going to be born.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Cermak also discuss:

Which crypto companies performed well throughout 2022;

The future of NFTs and web3 gaming;

Why DeFi is here to stay.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.



This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Tron, Ledn, Athletic Greens, NordVPN



About Tron

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Huobi Global serves millions of users across international markets. Since its establishment, Huobi Global has committed to providing first-class virtual asset investment services. Huobi Global's robust infrastructure, product innovation and capital strength provide a truly customer-centric and secure trading environment to help our international users to achieve their investment objectives. Please refer to Huobi's official website for more information: huobi.com.



About Ledn

Ledn was founded on the unshakeable conviction that digital assets have the power to democratize access to the global economy. We help you to experience the real-life benefits of your Bitcoin without having to sell it. Start a savings account, take out a loan, or double your Bitcoin. For more information visit Ledn.io



About Athletic Greens

Build a Foundation for Better Health. It’s time to reclaim your health and arm your immune system with convenient, daily nutrition! Fill nutrient gaps, promote gut health, and support whole-body vitality with AG1. One daily serving delivers a potent blend of 9 health products—a multivitamin, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens and more—working together to help you feel like your healthiest self. For more information visit AthleticGreens.com/Scoop



About NordVPN

NordVPN is essential for keeping crypto transactions secure, hiding your IP address and protecting your devices from hackers and data theft. Get premium cyber-security on up to 6 devices for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Get your exclusive NordVPN Deal and try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee: Visit https://nordvpn.com/thescoop

