December 30, 2022

Bitcoin, ether slip with S&P 500, Nasdaq as year winds to a close; Ark buys Coinbase dip

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum were both down roughly 1% and trading at $16,500 and $1,200, respectively.
  • Shares of Coinbase fell again by around 1.5% as Cathie Wood’s Ark bought even more in shares of the exchange.

Most cryptocurrencies slid alongside traditional markets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both down by about 1%.

The cryptocurrencies were trading at around $16,500 and $1,200 at market open.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

After falling to an all-time low earlier this week and recovering on Thursday, shares of Coinbase were down 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark bought more than 158,000 shares of the exchange, which based on Thursday’s closing price of $34.78 would be worth roughly $5.5 million.

Coinbase chart on TradingView

Galaxy Digital dropped 6% after popping up on Thursday following news that it would be purchasing a mining facility from Argo.


