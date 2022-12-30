Bitcoin, ether slip with S&P 500, Nasdaq as year winds to a close; Ark buys Coinbase dip

Most cryptocurrencies slid alongside traditional markets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both down by about 1%.
The cryptocurrencies were trading at around $16,500 and $1,200 at market open.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%.
After falling to an all-time low earlier this week and recovering on Thursday, shares of Coinbase were down 1.5%.
Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark bought more than 158,000 shares of the exchange, which based on Thursday’s closing price of $34.78 would be worth roughly $5.5 million.
Galaxy Digital dropped 6% after popping up on Thursday following news that it would be purchasing a mining facility from Argo.
