Bitcoin, ether down alongside traditional markets as new year starts

Most cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday alongside traditional markets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum were down up by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, and trading at around $6,640 and $1,200.

The S&P 500 fell by 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 by 0.6%.

Shares of Coinbase, which Cathie Wood’s Ark bought last week, were down 2.6%, while MicroStrategy's rose 0.9% and Galaxy Digital's by 1.3%

Meanwhile, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) hit a record discount of approximately 60%.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has also recently hit record lows and is currently trading at a discount of around 45%.