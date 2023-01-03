Cryptosat launches second satellite with 30 times faster computation

Cryposat has launched the second of its isolated computational environments in low Earth orbit.

The CubeSat named Crypto2, a small satellite no larger than a mug, was among the contents of a payload onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 flight launched today, said Cryptosat.

Crypto2 boasts 30 times more computational power than the company’s first satellite, Crypto1, which launched in May 2022.

Cryptosat aims to improve cryptographic security for sensitive operations by isolating computational environments in orbit where they cannot be so easily targeted.

The company raised $3 million in seed funding last November led by its own founders, Yan Michalevsky and Yonatan Winetraub, with support from additional investors such as FileCoin, Inflection, GoAhead Ventures, DoraHacks, and Phala Network founders.