Mark Cuban's full deposition ordered in proposed Voyager-promotion lawsuit

Mark Cuban is scheduled to be deposed in February as part of a defense against a proposed class-action lawsuit regarding his alleged promotion of now-bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid denied the Dallas Mavericks owner's request to separate the deposition into two sessions. Instead, it has been ordered that his full under-oath questioning will take place on Feb. 2 and will not be limited to jurisdictional issues.

Additionally, Reid ordered the three plaintiffs to appear for in-person depositions this month.

Furthermore, Mavericks employees Ryan Mackey and Kyle Tappey must also be deposed before Feb. 23, and all discoveries as to them must be produced by the end of January. The lawsuit in question claims Cuban misrepresented Voyager multiple times prior to its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, while also claiming the crypto lender was a "Ponzi scheme" that offered unregistered securities.