Blockchain game Synergy Land migrates to Polygon

The blockchain game of musical chairs doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Synergy Land, a web3 action role-playing game currently in development, announced it will move from the Solana blockchain to Polygon.

While Synergy Land is a relatively small and unknown project, the game's move to Polygon adds to a growing list of gaming and NFT projects that have recently decided to move to a new blockchain. Polygon has become increasingly favored among high-profile, branded drops like Starbucks, Reddit and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s digital trading card collection.

Polygon is an Ethereum sidechain that allows for faster and cheaper transactions.

Musical chairs

The generative art NFT collection y00ts moved to Polygon from Solana late last year. Gaming studio Arrivant also said in 2022 it would launch its Project Eluüne: StarGarden game on both Polygon and Solana.

At the time, Arrivant CEO Cedric Gamelin said: “We believe Polygon is building an environment well-suited to welcome the next generation of gamers into the space.”

To assist with Synergy Land's migration, Polygon said it had enlisted Xternity, a company that aims to streamline the process of onboarding gamers to web3 platforms with products and services that include a crypto wallet for storing in-game assets.

Xternity’s CEO and co-founder Sagi Maman said in a statement that his company hopes to accelerate blockchain game development by empowering both developers to “choose their own ecosystem” and gamers to experience “ownership” of digital assets.

Currently Synergy Land is a small project hoping to finish an "Initial Game Offering" by the end of the first quarter of this year, the company said in a statement. The game's development is being managed by a team of 25 staffers.