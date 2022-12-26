Top Solana NFT projects DeGods & y00ts are headed to Ethereum and Polygon

DeGods and y00ts, two of the leading non-fungible token collections on Solana, have announced plans to bridge to Ethereum and Polygon early next year, the teams announced on Twitter.

The two collections were created on Solana in October 2021 by Rohun Vora, an NFT creator who goes by the pseudonym “Frank DeGods.” They are the two most significant NFT projects on the Solana blockchain regarding floor price.

The DeGods collection will migrate to Ethereum, aiming to compete with NFT blue chips like Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and others. Its floor price is 460.00 SOL ($5,221), which tops the entire NFT market on Solana. Meanwhile, y00ts — with a floor of 140 SOL ($1600) — is planned to move over to Polygon, a sidechain of Ethereum that allows for faster and cheaper transactions.

In a Twitter Spaces, Vora said that Ethereum and Polygon would individually serve as the new homes for the collections, helping them to tap into a broader NFT user base. He added that the migration would happen with the help of a cross-chain bridge. However, the team hasn't yet provided the technical details about the migration and how the so-called bridge will work. Those details will be revealed later.

“The details of the bridge will be released when it's ready and tested. This has never been done before at this scale. We want to make sure that it's airtight,” the DeGods team noted.