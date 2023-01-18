Bitcoin price dips sharply ahead of DOJ crypto enforcement announcement

Bitcoin's price fell sharply late Thursday morning after the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today.

The price fell more than $800, reaching $20,777, according to data from TradingView. The price had earlier reached a daily high of $21,650.

Bitcoin's price has regained some of that ground and is trading hands at about $20,900 as of press time.

Still, bitcoin's price is well above the roughly $16,600 level where it began the year.