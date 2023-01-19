Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay made its first acquisition, scooping up creative studio Nightshift for an undisclosed amount.

Nightshift, based in Toronto, will rebrand to Otherlife by MoonPay in the wake of the deal, according to a company release.

Having first started as a fintech, offering a way to buy crypto products with fiat currency, MoonPay has made a play for the NFT space over the last year. In June, it launched Hypermint, a service that lets brands mint up to 100 million digital assets at once.

The company partnered with entertainment giant Universal Pictures to roll out an NFT-based scavenger hunt for Universal Studios park goers in September. It also created a passport-like NFT project for exclusive access to web3 conferences during December's Art Basel in Miami.

CEO Ivan Soto-Wright has previously characterized the company's journey as "becoming more like an American Express."

"You have an obviously robust payments network and platform. But then you also have all the experiences. And so I think that's kind of how we see us bridging both of these components of our business," he told The Block in a previous interview.