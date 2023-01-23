NFT price tracker Floor said it acquired NFT analytics firm WGMI.io. Terms were not disclosed.

Floor is currently invite-only and describes itself as an app "for everything NFTs." WGMI, founded by Thomas Mancini a year ago and named for the "we're gonna make it" acronym common in crypto spaces, will help develop web3 analytics for Floor.

"In talking with Thomas, we found an alignment with the Floor mission to make NFTs understandable and accessible that made acquiring WGMI a great fit," Floor founder Chris Maddern told The Block.

The acquisition comes as prices for NFTs have plunged over the past year. Last year, Floor raised $8 million in Series A funding. The company said it grew over 700% during the 2022 bear market, with 20,000 monthly active wallets on the platform.