Hollywood agency UTA signs The Hundreds, Adam Bomb Squad co-creator Bobby Kim

Top Hollywood and web3 talent representative United Talent Agency has signed Bobby Kim, co-creator of the popular NFT collection Adam Bomb Squad.

UTA, a prominent dealmaker in the entertainment industry, will represent Hundreds — aka Bobby Hundreds — in “all areas,” including aiding the creator with film and television projects, the talent agency said. Hundreds is a well-known “designer, author, photographer, and Web3 creator,” UTA said in a statement.

The Hundreds’s non-fungible token collection Adam Bomb Squad dropped during 2021’s bull run and sold 25,000 NFTs in under an hour. Additionally, Adam Bomb Squad NFTs have generated more than $35 million in trading volume, according to OpenSea data.

Although the NFT market has cooled significantly during the current bearish market, Hollywood continues to both pursue up-and-coming talent and develop collections based on world-famous intellectual property like the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

The streetwear designer Kim co-founded The Hundreds in 2003 with partner Ben Shenassafar. The Hundreds has worked with well-known brands like Disney and the National Basketball Association, the company’s website said.

Kim has authored a new book that is set for release entitled "NFTs Are a Scam," UTA said.



UTA's web3 endeavors are led by Lesley Silverman. The firm also represents Proof CEO Kevin Rose, and the NFT artist Diana Sinclair.

Lindsey Byrnes