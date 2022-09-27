Diana Sinclair, an 18-year-old NFT artist, has signed on with the talent representative United Talent Agency (UTA), The Hollywood Reporter first reported.

Sinclair has created work covering Black identity, racial inequities and social injustice. Late last year, Sinclair provided the video for a previously unreleased Whitney Houston track that sold as an NFT for $1 million on the Tezos-powered marketplace OneOf.

Following her signing with UTA, Sinclair is set to auction nine of her NFTs at the art auction house Christie’s. The auction will be open for bidding between Sept. 28-Oct. 11, 2022 as part of the launch for Christie’s 3.0, a platform for on-chain NFT sales, a Christie’s release said.

Sinclair joins other individual web3 artists such as Emonee LaRussa, Vinnie Hager and Andrew Wang, as well as the NFT brands Deadfellaz.

The popular NFT project CryptoPunks was included in this list, but as UTA’s head of web3 Lesley Silverman told The Block, UTA no longer represents this project after Yuga Labs acquired the CryptoPunk intellectual property.