Turkish rock star and charity establish crypto donation wallet for earthquake support

The crypto community is stepping up to help victims of the tragic natural disaster in Turkey by opening a multisig wallet on BNB Chain for earthquake support. So far, over $170,000 in donations have been made, predominantly in the stablecoin BUSD.

Turkish rock star Haluk Levent asked his 6.7 million Twitter followers if he should open a crypto account for people to deposit donations to the non-governmental and non-profit organization Ahbap, also known as the Dude Association. 82.9% of those responding to the poll selected “open a crypto account, bro.”

Co-founder of web3 analytics platform Lytera, Baki Er, jumped on the idea, calling it “the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Ahbap as the “most trusted charity in Turkey” and encouraging the community to donate to the multisig. Famous digital artist Murat Pak also offered to help the cause, explaining he was trying to put together an NFT campaign for Turkey and Ahbap.

The tragic 7.5 magnitude earthquake — the worst Turkey has witnessed since 1939 — has also affected Syria, Cyprus, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Georgia and Armenia, with over 5,000 dead.