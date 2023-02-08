Starbucks, Warner Music among billion-dollar brands turning to Polygon to tap web3

Episode 7 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Polygon Labs President Ryan Wyatt.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.



From Starbucks to Warner Music, large corporations are building on the Polygon blockchain to bring their web3 visions to life.

According to Polygon Labs President Ryan Wyatt, it’s not Polygon’s tech that is attracting big brands, but rather Polygon Labs’ unique "white glove" approach to corporate partnerships. “Fortune 500 companies are used to having their hand held along a journey, especially in something like web3 where there’s a lot to navigate,” Wyatt said.

In this episode, Wyatt discusses Polygon Labs’s approach to business development, how the upcoming release of Polygon’s zkEVM will help Ethereum scale, and the future of blockchain gaming.

