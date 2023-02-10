Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation

Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

For web3 developers looking for alternatives to tools like Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform, QuickNode's development environment allows teams to easily build and deploy on over 16 blockchains.

According to QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky, a recent surge in demand for NFT data has played a large part in QuickNode's recent success. "The amount of need for the NFT technology and NFT API, and NFT data is growing on our platform by a factor of let's just say 5x every quarter," Nabutovsky said.

In this episode of The Scoop, Nabutovsky discusses how QuickNode's $60 million Series B — which valued the startup at $800 million — will be used to expand the business, and why he believes NFTs will continue to be a driver of growth for the web3 industry in the years to come.

