Expanding Blockchain Utility with MAP Protocol — 100% Nakamoto Style Omnichain Infrastructure

MAPO Powers Utility NFTs with Omnichain Infrastructure

How MAPO enables NFTs/data cross-chain communication

While previously NFTs were often associated with JPEGs, utility NFTs now slowly emerge and will become popular soon. By combining NFTs with IRL utility, instead of merely being market hype, collectibles can grow with more substance, retain greater value for holders in the long term, and easily onboard new holders to the blockchain space.

Since utility NFTs are about root ownership of an item, it will be crucial for users to own such NFTs on multiple platforms. And the best way to achieve this is to connect through a fully decentralized omnichain layer, so users can enjoy their rights across all platforms and NFT projects can cover blockchain users and assets on all chains.

MAPO Supports Decentralized Storage with Omnichain Infrastructure

With the growth of utility NFTs such as music, reading, and painting, the need for storing those NFTs in a decentralized way will also be on the rise. However, the current blockchain space is overly focused on distributed ledgers, i.e, L1s and L2s, and ignores the fact that new infrastructures such as decentralized storage and decentralized computing will be needed for the sustainable development of blockchain technology. Besides, rising needs for data efficiency, privacy, and integrity also require decentralized storage.

To ensure decentralized storage can work at optimal levels, a distributed ledger for recording input and output will be needed. Projects can either use smart contract-based technology to interact with other distributed ledgers, but since most L1s do not have pre-compiled contracts, this is difficult to achieve, or they can develop their own distributed ledger, and then connect with a truly decentralized omnichain layer — MAP Protocol to seamlessly interact with different chains and fully utilize the power of decentralized storage.

MAP Protocol recently submitted the light client cross-chain proposal to Cosmos, and has connected with Ethereum 2.0, BNB Chain, Polygon, and NEAR. After connecting with all major public chains around the middle of 2023, MAP Protocol plans to take on the endeavor of decentralized storage and decentralized computing blockchain technology. As a project purely focusing on innovation and based on decentralization, MAP Protocol aims to engage the latest tech innovation and contribute meaningfully to the blockchain space.

About MAP Protocol

MAPO Website | Twitter | Whitepaper | Kakao | Discord | Telegram | GitHub

This post is commissioned by MAP Protocol and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.