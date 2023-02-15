Deal Room: here’s what top crypto VCs anticipate for 2023

Episode 10 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro, CoinShares CSO Meltem Demirors, and Aglaé Ventures' Managing Partner Vanessa Grellet.

In this venture-focused segment of The Scoop, veteran crypto VCs Meltem Demirors and Vanessa Grellet unpack the trends shaping crypto's venture landscape in 2023.



According to Demirors, crypto companies must follow the flow of funds:

"The name of the game is 'interchange,'" Demirors said. "The closer you migrate to where the actual interchange happens, the more likely you are to earn consistent revenues, which then results in you being able to raise capital."

Although crypto venture funding hit a two-year low last quarter amidst the chaos caused by FTX's collapse, Grellet is seeing "a lot of excitement in the early stage," with infrastructure and scaling plays among the most popular with investors.

