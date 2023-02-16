Stablecoins as securities could spell ‘Armageddon’ for crypto, says Robert Leshner

Episode 11 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Compound Labs Founder Robert Leshner.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]





US financial regulators are conducting a coordinated front against certain crypto companies in what Compound Labs Founder Robert Leshner says is a "planned set of product takedowns."

One particular case to watch is the SEC's potential suit against Paxos over its BUSD stablecoin, which the SEC is alleging is an unregistered security. According to Leshner, this case is of particular importance given the precedent it could set for the billion-dollar stablecoin industry:

"If there's an argument that USDC and Tether are securities and this winds up being contested over months and years, if it doesn't go the right way, I think it's an Armageddon scenario for a lot of crypto."

During this episode, Chaparro and Leshner also discuss:

The trade-offs between CeFi vs. DeFi risks

How to refine decentralized governance

Why crypto is set to flourish off-shore

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network, NordVPN



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

RAILGUN is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let RAILGUN’s Zero-Knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with RAILGUN SDK and be sure to check out RAILGUN with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high-integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetization models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network

About NordVPN

NordVPN is essential for keeping crypto transactions secure, hiding your IP address, and protecting your devices from hackers and data theft. Get premium cyber-security on up to 6 devices for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Get your exclusive NordVPN Deal and try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee: Visit https://nordvpn.com/thescoop