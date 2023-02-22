Sidelined crypto VCs are jumping back into the market

Episode 14 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and 1kx Founding Partner Lasse Clausen.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]



After sitting on the sidelines during the bull market mania of 2021 and the early part of 2022, early-stage investment firm 1kx has been deploying at a "frantic" pace since the third quarter of last year, according to Founding Partner Lasse Clausen.

"We really like the bear markets," Clausen said, "We know that this is the good time to be very actively investing."

1kx has a policy of holding onto its crypto investments for at least three years, which Clausen suggests is a good guideline given the industry's rapid rate of development:

"The space overall just innovates much much faster than anything else, so I think a three to five year time frame makes sense for crypto venture."

During this episode, Chaparro and Clausen also discuss:

Why 1kx is betting on zk-tech to take Ethereum from '0 to 1'

Opportunities in 'NFT financialization'

Development of on-chain identity

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network, NordVPN



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

Railgun is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let Railgun’s zero-knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with Railgun SDK and be sure to check out Railgun with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high-integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetization models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network.

About NordVPN

NordVPN is essential for keeping crypto transactions secure, hiding your IP address, and protecting your devices from hackers and data theft. Get premium cyber-security on up to six devices for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Get your exclusive NordVPN Deal and try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee: Visit https://nordvpn.com/thescoop