Coinbase launches grassroots campaign to influence US lawmakers and regulators

Coinbase is taking the crypto gospel on the road with plans to make inroads all across the United States.



On Twitter, the crypto exchange operator announced an initiative aimed at advancing “pro-crypto policy in all 435 Congressional Districts across the U.S.,” while also posting a link to an online petition. The cryptocurrency exchange is eager to influence both the legislators and regulators who will likely determine how people and companies are able to buy, sell and trade digital assets.



“We need thoughtful policymaking and smart regulation so that we can continue to advance crypto and web3, and make progress on our mission to increase economic freedom,” Coinbase said in a Twitter post.



Coinbase’s effort to harness the power of people interested in a future where digital assets play an integral part in society comes at a potential crossroads for the crypto industry. Amid a series of bankruptcies and fraudulent behavior, lawmakers and regulatory bodies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have intensified their scrutiny of digital assets.



Reaching out to politicians and potentially influencing how they vote on future legislation appears to be at the heart of the exchange’s campaign. “Coinbase will empower the #Crypto435 community with information about how to contact specific politicians in their local districts,” the company also posted to Twitter

