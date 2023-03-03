‘Sour grape’ maximalists hate him: How Casey Rodarmor brought JPEGs to Bitcoin

Episode 17 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro & Tim Copeland and the creator of Ordinals, Casey Rodarmor.

Casey Rodarmor is the creator of Ordinal Theory — a numbering scheme for Bitcoin's atomic unit, 'satoshis' or 'sats,' which allows individual sats to be inscribed with information, thereby unlocking a new frontier of possibilities and use cases for Bitcoin.

In this episode, Rodarmor explains how Ordinals are causing veteran members of the bitcoin community to confront their own beliefs about what sort of information should be recorded on-chain, and why he believes his project is a continuation of Satoshi's original vision for Bitcoin.

During this episode, Chaparro, Copeland and Rodarmor also discuss:

The historical connection between money and art

Yuga Labs' bitcoin project

Bitcoin inscriptions vs. Ethereum NFTs

