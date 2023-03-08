Delegate Cash: The protocol trying to save Bored Ape owners from themselves

Episode 19 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and the Delegate Cash team.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

The Delegate Cash protocol significantly reduces the risk of theft for NFTs and other tokens by allowing users to safely store valuable assets in one wallet and delegate the rights to those assets to another.

In this episode, the Delegate Cash team breaks down how their protocol is making web3 safer and more secure for users, and the far-reaching implications delegation has for crypto gaming and NFT financialization.

During this episode, Chaparro, Copeland, and the Delegate Cash team also discuss:

Why BAYC whales and professional gamers recently joined forces

How Liquid Delegates have created a new financial primitive

Why the team released Delegate Cash for free

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

Railgun is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let Railgun’s zero-knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with Railgun SDK, and be sure to check out Railgun with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high-integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetization models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network.