Grayscale CEO breaks down his firm’s legal strategy against the SEC

Michael Sonnenshein is the CEO of Grayscale — the digital asset manager embattled in a court case against the Securities and Exchange Commission over the agency's refusal to convert Grayscale's flagship product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), into a spot Bitcoin ETF.

In this episode, Sonnenshein explains why a spot Bitcoin ETF could have shielded many U.S. market participants from the crypto 'carnage' of 2022, and how Grayscale's veteran legal team is working to ensure GBTC holders receive the most favorable possible outcome.

During this episode, Chaparro and Sonnenshein also discuss:

What will happen if Grayscale exhausts all its legal options

Why Grayscale is waiting to lower its management fees

How a spot Bitcoin ETF will draw more capital to crypto

