Here are the court cases that will shape the future of crypto

Episode 21 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Dragonfly Capital Legal Counsels Jessica Furr and Bryan Edelman.

Jessica Furr and Bryan Edelman are legal counsels for crypto-focused VC firm Dragonfly Capital.

In this episode, Furr and Edelman break down several crypto court cases that are set to answer critical legal questions for the first time and explain why 2023 is becoming a turning point for crypto regulation and legislation in America.

During this episode, Chaparro, Edelman, and Furr also discuss:

The SEC's "cherrypicking" approach to regulation

Updates on crypto bankruptcy cases

How IP rights relate to NFTs

