Brett Harrison on how the meltdowns of Silvergate and Signature can reshape crypto

Episode 23 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Architect Founder & CEO Brett Harrison.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

After leaving his role as President of FTX.US late last year, Brett Harrison has moved on to become the Founder and CEO of Architect — a soon-to-be-released trading platform aiming to unify crypto's CeFi and DeFi capital markets.

In this episode, Harrison discusses the market opportunities created by Silvergate's and Signature Bank's closures, as well as why his long-term vision is that "the trading of crypto looks very much like the trading of everything else."

During this episode, Chaparro and Harrison also discuss:

What pain-points Architect's product addresses

Regulators' evolving views towards crypto

How Harrison's relationship with SBF deteriorated

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

Railgun is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let Railgun’s zero-knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with Railgun SDK, and be sure to check out Railgun with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high-integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetization models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network.