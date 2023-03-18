LMAX CEO: It's time for crypto to embrace regulation

Episode 25 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and LMAX Group CEO David Mercer.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

David Mercer is the CEO of LMAX Group — a leading operator of institutional execution venues for FX and crypto trading.

In this episode, Mercer makes the case that embracing regulation is the only way for the crypto industry to mature beyond its "tiny" role in global markets.

During this episode, Chaparro and Mercer also discuss:

Why bitcoin dominance has been increasing

Post-SEN/Signet opportunities

Where markets go from here

