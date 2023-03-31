Moody's Head of DeFi unpacks the risks of stablecoins and CBDCs

Episode 31 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded at Paris Blockchain Week with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Moody's SVP and Head of DeFi and Digital Asset Analytics Vincent Gusdorf.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In this episode — recorded at Paris Blockchain Week 2023 — Vincent Gusdorf, SVP and head of DeFi and digital asset analytics at Moody's, breaks down why his company is betting on blockchain technology to transform finance, and how Moody's is thinking about the credit qualities of different stablecoins.

During this episode, Chaparro and Gusdorf also discuss:

Bringing bonds on-chain

Stablecoins vs. CBDCs

The tokenization of illiquid RWAs

