Unstoppable Domains COO: Digital identities are transforming web3 brands

Episode 33 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Unstoppable Domains Chief Operating Officer Sandy Carter.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

Sandy Carter is the Chief Operating Officer at Unstoppable Domains — a platform that allows users to create and manage digital identities that live on public blockchains.

In this episode, Carter explores why more brands are turning to web3 digital profiles for authenticity and how user-owned digital identities are poised to disrupt existing industries.

During this episode Carter and Chaparro also discuss:

How AI refines the 'Metaverse'

Experimenting with loyalty and rewards

The empowering nature of web3

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle and CleanSpark.



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit circle.com/Scoop to learn more.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit cleanspark.com/theblock to learn more about the CleanSpark way.