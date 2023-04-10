PlayCraft, the first GameFi platform for NFT Commercialization, has launched NFT heroes recruiting!

PlayCraft is the first Web3 Gaming platform that supports NFT Commercialization. Players can turn their favourite NFTs into heroes for online battles, enjoy the proceeds of NFT heroes&skins sold, and jointly build an interoperable future.

It is reported that the platform's first batch of 100 NFT cooperation agreements signed includes famous blue-chip communities such as BAYC, Azuki and Meebits in the mode of targeted invitations. Next, Playcraft is opening application access publicly to the entire Web3 industry : any NFT project or holder will have the opportunity to see their NFTs designed as cool heroes &skins and apply them in Mobaverse's splendid combats, which is the first game owned by Playcraft.

Mobaverse is the first MOBA GameFi that allows users to use their NFT heroes for real-time 5V5 and All Mid battles. Players can not only get excellent gaming experience by using their beloved NFT heroes when battling with friends, but they can also enjoy the proceeds of NFT heroes and skins sold, and there is another bonus—the opportunity to gain token airdrop of the platform.

Whether players from Web2 or Web3 can enjoy the extraordinary game quality, terrific battle scenes, the fun of playing to earn, and the thrill of opening the mysterious Loot Boxes in Mobaverse. The game offers a fast-paced and thrilling combat experience that players can enjoy in just 10 minutes per battle, and the winning team will receive NFT Loot Boxes as battle rewards.

More good news, talented creators can enjoy creating to earn by making projects on PlayCraft's editor platform. Through the successful combination of Loot exchange, UGC editor, and Token Economy, PlayCraft provides a sustainable solution for the GameFi economy.

It is reported that PlayCraft has raised USD 2 million in the First Financing Round in Aug. 2022, which is mainly used for game development. This investment was led by venture capital funds Animoca and Shima Capital, followed by institutions such as Big Brain holdings, Klaytn, Origin Ventures and Waterdrip Capital.

The founder Andrew has more than 16 years of experience in MMORPG and MOBA game development. The team led by him developed the first MOBA mobile game that won 3MM DAU record in history.

Andrew said PlayCraft will start the Second Funding Round in May, which will be mainly used for continuous game R&D, project operation and marketing promotion. What also deserves expecting is the testnet (Alpha Version) will be launched at that time, and the Beta version on mainnet will be released in August 2023.

Website: https://www.mobaverse.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mobaverse

Summons: https://bit.ly/mobaverse

