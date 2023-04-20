<p class="p1">“BitBoy Crypto” YouTube influencer Ben Armstrong is banned from tweeting negatively at the class action lawyer suing him, after his <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227214/crypto-influencer-ftx-lawsuit-bahamas">threatening emails</a> tied to an FTX lawsuit landed him in hot water.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Armstrong is among the influencers named in a <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67017199/1/garrison-v-paffrath/">class action lawsuit</a> for allegedly promoting now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. He has repeatedly targeted the lawyer handling the lawsuit with profanity-laden emails and social media posts.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">As a result of Armstrong’s bad behavior, a judge ordered him to stop tweeting negatively about lawyer Adam Moskowitz and his firm’s clients. Moskowitz confirmed the details of Judge Melissa Damian’s order, which will be filed later on Thursday afternoon.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">“Her oral ruling takes effect immediately,” Moskowitz said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.</span></p>\r\n<h2>BitBoy skips FTX court date for Bahamas cruise</h2>\r\n<p>The popular YouTube personality had been ordered to come to court in person to address his bad behavior, but Armstrong opted to go on a <a href="https://www.theeventregistration.com/galacticcruise2023/2518207">BitBoy-branded crypto cruise</a> to the Bahamas instead. He flouted the judge's order from the beach on Thursday, posting a shirtless photo to <a href="https://twitter.com/Bitboy_Crypto/status/1649050406247604224">Twitter</a>, promoting a crypto betting company and saying he skipped the proceeding because "I don’t give AF."</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_227430"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 427px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-227430 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-20-at-1.51.47-PM-417x450.png" alt="" width="417" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Armstrong acknowledged skipping the court proceeding on Twitter.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p class="p3">Armstrong said he plans to appear in court on Monday to try and loosen his new social media rules. Armstrong has derided Moskowitz as <span class="s2">“<a href="https://twitter.com/Bitboy_Crypto/status/1636742410460905472"><span class="s3">shorter than the average American male</span></a>” and “<a href="https://twitter.com/Bitboy_Crypto/status/1636510092211240960"><span class="s3">an ambulance chasing douche bag</span></a>" to his one million Twitter followers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">Armstrong has also said the $1 billion class action lawsuit doesn’t apply to him, claiming he never promoted FTX. However, lawyers have <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67017199/20/garrison-v-paffrath/"><span class="s4">shared videos in which Armstrong</span></a> addresses FTT, the FTX token, and says “everything” former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried “touches turns to gold."</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3">Although Armstrong has new restraints on what he can say on Twitter, he used a text message to The Block to take another shot at Moskowitz on Thursday afternoon.</p>\r\n<p class="p3">“I am looking forward to staring the lawyer in the eyes man to man,” Armstrong said. “Even though I think I’m a little bit taller than him.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>