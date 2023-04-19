BitBoy is due in court tomorrow. He probably won’t show up.

Things are so nasty between “BitBoy Crypto” YouTuber Ben Armstrong and the class action lawyer suing him that Armstrong is due in court on Thursday to answer for his alleged bad behavior.

But Armstrong is on a long-awaited BitBoy-branded crypto cruise to the Bahamas. He intends to skip the hearing, despite a judge’s order that he appear in person to address his alleged harassment of Adam Moskowitz, the lawyer who filed a case against him.

“I will not be there in person,” Armstrong told The Block via text message on Wednesday.

The $1 billion class action case is the latest crypto drama to play out in a federal courtroom after the high-flying crypto exchange FTX crashed and burned last year.

Armstrong and other crypto influencers are accused of promoting the sale of unregistered securities at FTX in a class action lawsuit. The case was filed by several plaintiffs including Oklahoma man Edwin Garrison, an FTX customer who is also suing the company’s celebrity promoters like Shaquille O'neal and Tom Brady in a separate case being spearheaded by Moskowitz.

But Armstrong, who regularly gives his 1.45 million YouTube subscribers "the latest crypto news, project reviews, and cryptocurrency trading advice," claims the lawsuit doesn’t apply to him. Armstrong says he never promoted FTX. The court filings from Moskowitz's firm indicate that he once praised FTX and its utility token.

“Adam Moskowitz is a clout chasing whore,” Armstrong said in a telephone interview.

FTX suit targets BitBoy, Kevin Paffrath

The lawsuit targets influencers like Kevin Paffrath, a YouTuber who once unsuccessfully ran for governor in California, as well as Graham Stephan, Andrei Jikh and others. The filing claims influencers “played a major role” in the FTX collapse. The company was once valued at $32 billion and crumbled after a run on its FTT token.

“With the rise to prominence of the internet and social media, a new multi-billion dollar cottage industry of ‘influencers’ has been created,” court filings said. “FTX could not have arisen to such great heights without the massive impact of these influencers, who hyped the deceptive FTX platform for undisclosed payments ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to multimillion dollar bribes.”

The Moskowitz Law Firm has filed lawsuits against promoters of FTX, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. The FTX case against Armstrong and other influencers was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“There's a long list of influencers that promoted this,” Moskowitz said during a recording of The Scoop with Frank Chaparro this week. “I can't go after 1,000 right now. So you go after the largest ones.”

Moskowitz didn't comment for this story.

Everything Sam Bankman-Fried touches ‘turns to gold’

Armstrong denies ever having promoted FTX. In the wake of the FTX collapse, Armstrong railed against the defunct exchange online, uploading dozens of YouTube videos with titles like “BIGGEST Scam in Crypto History (FTX Destroyed Peoples Lives)” and “FTX Insiders Rigging Crypto (BIGGEST Corruption Scandal Ever).”

Lawyers have, however, surfaced videos in which Armstrong addresses FTT, the FTX token, and says “everything” former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried “touches turns to gold.” Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and is awaiting an October trial.

"It is already well-documented that Armstrong has been intricately involved in many nefarious activities,” a court filing said. “Posting a plethora of materials regarding specifically FTX, FTT and Sam Bankman-Fried (much of which he has since altered or deleted, though many are still publicly available), including his own purported half million dollar stake in FTT.”

Now Armstrong is taking aim at Moskowitz, promising to “totally blow up his entire case.”

“He's trying to tie me into a lawsuit with the biggest fraud in the history of the world? Like, that's defamation. There's no evidence to tie me into it,” Armstrong said by phone.