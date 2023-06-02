<p>The Blockchain Association called the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash “unprecedented and unlawful” in a <a href="https://theblockchainassociation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/42-1.pdf"><span class="s2">new amicus brief</span></a> it filed with DeFi Education Fund.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">The Treasury Department last year sanctioned Tornado Cash, the open-source software that can be used to anonymize transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. The move was met with pushback by crypto advocates, including the Washington, D.C. policy nonprofit Coin Center, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/176701/coin-center-sues-treasury-over-tornado-cash-sanctions"><span class="s2">filed a lawsuit</span></a> against the Treasury Department over the sanctions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">The Blockchain Association, a crypto advocacy group in D.C., filed a legal brief in support of Coin Center’s case this week, alongside DeFi Education Fund, a nonpartisan research and advocacy group.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“It’s critical to recognize that Tornado Cash is simply a tool – punishing the tool itself simply because it can be used by anyone, including bad actors, runs contrary to the values this country was founded upon,” Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“Blockchain Association stands with Coin Center, advocating for the responsible and lawful use of blockchain technology. Regulatory actions should only be targeted at bad actors who abuse this tool for illegal purposes,” Smith added.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">Crypto exchange Coinbase is backing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/168502/backed-by-coinbase-employees-sue-treasury-to-roll-back-tornado-cash-sanctions"><span class="s2">another case</span></a> targeting the department over the sanctions. The Blockchain Association has also filed an <a href="https://theblockchainassociation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/BlockchainAssociation-and-DeFiEducationFund-Amicus-Brief-1.pdf"><span class="s2">amicus brief</span></a> in that case. Both lawsuits argue that the government overstepped its authority by targeting software, rather than an individual or entity, among other issues.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>