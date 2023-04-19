Tom Brady, Larry David took $100 million out of greed, says lawyer suing FTX influencers

Episode 37 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Stephanie Murray and The Moskowitz Law Firm Managing Partner Adam Moskowitz.

Adam Moskowitz is the managing partner of Moskowitz Law Firm and one of the attorneys spearheading a class action lawsuit against 16 different FTX celebrity ambassadors.

In this episode, Moskowitz breaks down the legal argument underpinning the class action lawsuit and explains why he thinks FTX's various celebrity ambassadors could be on the hook for billions of dollars.

During this episode, Chaparro, Murrary and Moskowitz also discuss:

Trying to serve Shaquille O'Neal

How Taylor Swift did due diligence

Ambassadors versus influencers

