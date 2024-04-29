<p>North Korea's Lazarus Group laundered $200 million worth of crypto into fiat currency between August 2020 and October 2023, according to an investigation by crypto sleuth ZachXBT.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://zachxbt.mirror.xyz/B0-UJtxN41cJhpPtKv0v2LZ8u-0PwZ4ecMPEdX4l8vE">investigation</a> looked at over 25 exploits on numerous blockchains. It traced illicitly gained funds that went through mixers, peer-to-peer marketplaces and centralized exchanges, to show how the funds were removed from the crypto ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>"Thousands of people in the space have been impacted directly and indirectly by Lazarus Group attacks and it seems that number will only continue to increase," ZachXBT <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1784935529416396866">wrote</a> on the social media platform X Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The Lazarus Group uses sophisticated cyberattacks to steal funds. The Group has been tied to large scale crypto exploits such as the $100 million <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/204928/fbi-confirms-lazarus-group-and-apt38-were-responsible-for-100-million-bridge-hack">Harmony</a> bridge exploit in January 2023 and the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/141985/us-government-connects-north-korean-hacking-group-with-last-months-600-million-ronin-exploit">Ronin</a> bridge hack of March 2022, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>