Tom Brady may no longer have <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/tom-brady-twitter-profile-bitcoin-laser-eyes-meme-ftx-crypto-2022-11">laser eyes</a>, but he told a Miami crowd on Thursday that he was still excited about crypto. And that's despite an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226981/taylor-swift-ftx-shaquille-oneal-lawsuit">ongoing lawsuit</a> he's facing over his previous work to promote the failed FTX exchange. </p>
<p>"I have a digital asset business that I love to be a part of," he said at the <a href="https://emergeamericas.com/">eMerge Americas 2023</a> tech conference when asked about his future plans. "I'm actually flying out to Los Angeles tonight. We have a board meeting tomorrow."</p>
<p>Brady didn't provide any more details or talk about the broader crypto industry, but he said he was interested in "just understanding where the world is going and where innovation is taking place."</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-227490" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/tombrady.jpg" alt="Tom Brady in Miami" width="2048" height="1536" /><em>Tom Brady speaking at the eMerge Americas 2023 conference in Miami.</em></p>
<p>"Our lives are online, and our lives are on our phones, and our lives are on our computers," Brady said at the conference, adding that he was looking to understand how people will connect with each other and find the bridge between "these digital businesses and the humanity of people."</p>
<p>Autograph, a sports and entertainment NFT platform created by Brady, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/130880/nft-autograph-170-million-series-b-funding">announced last year</a> that it raised $170 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz. While former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been reported as being on the board at the time, the <a href="https://autograph.io/about">company's website</a> no longer lists him as a member. </p>
<h2>ChatGPT wants to know</h2>
<p>Brady didn't take questions from journalists after his Thursday appearance, but he did respond to questions from moderators that had been selected by the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.</p>
<p>When asked about his favorite football movie of all time, Brady said he was a fan of the 1986 film "Wildcats" starring Goldie Hawn. And as to whether he preferred the beach or mountains, the new Miami resident didn't hesitate in his response.</p>
<p>"The beach, girl," he said to widespread applause, adding that he loved water sports and e-surfboards.</p>
<p>When asked if he'd come out of retirement and play for the Miami Dolphins, Brady played coy.<br />
<br />
"Now that I'm not affiliated with any team anymore, and even though I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the dolphins that I really like," Brady said. "I wouldn't say I root for them all the time, but I root my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami."</p>