<p><i>Episode 39</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Stephanie Murray, and SkyBridge founder and managing partner Anthony Scaramucci</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>

<hr />
<p>Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, an alternative asset manager with more than $2.2 billion in AUM, including $800 million in digital asset-related investments.</p>
<p>In this episode, Scaramucci explains how Elizabeth Warren's 2020 endorsement of Joe Biden positioned her as "de facto president for financial services and banking," and why he believes her "sidekick," SEC Chair Gary Gensler, is an "ambitious, single-minded politician, not focused on serving the people."</p>
<h3>SkyBridge and FTX</h3>
<p>FTX took a 30% stake in SkyBridge just two months before the exchange declared bankruptcy. Scaramucci has expressed interest in repurchasing FTX's stake in SkyBridge, as well as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227697/scaramucci-ftx-skybridge">skepticism regarding the possibility of an FTX reboot later this year</a>.</p>
<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro, Murray and Scaramucci also discuss:</em></p>
<ul>
	<li>Regulation outside the U.S.</li>
	<li>Crypto's bipartisan support</li>
	<li>The global decline of the U.S. dollar</li>
</ul>
<hr />
<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <i><a href="http://circle.com/Scoop">Circle</a> and <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b><strong><br />
</strong></span></p>
<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><strong>About Circle</strong></span></p>
<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><em>Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit <a class="c-link" href="http://circle.com/Scoop" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="http://Circle.com/Scoop" data-sk="tooltip_parent" aria-describedby="sk-tooltip-398">circle.com/Scoop</a> to learn more.</em></span></p>
<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>
<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p>