<p><i>Episode 42</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Floor co-founders Christine Brown and Chris Maddern</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK2562421061" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<hr />
<p>NFT floor prices and trading volume are in decline. However, for NFT projects with strong communities, now is the time to stand out from the pack, according to Floor co-founders Christine Brown and Chris Maddern. Floor, which aims to be an '<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/204629/nft-price-tracker-floor-acquires-web3-analytics-firm-wgmi">everything app</a>' for NFTs, raised $8 million from a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/150906/nft-price-tracker-floor-raises-8-million-in-series-a-funding">Series A</a> funding round in June of 2022.</p>
<p>In this episode, Brown and Maddern discuss how increased liquidity in NFT markets is accelerating price discovery and where value is accumulating in this new paradigm of NFT market structure.</p>
<hr />
<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>
<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>
<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p>