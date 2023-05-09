<p><i>Episode 45</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Nathan Crooks, and Axios reporter Brady Dale.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK5909636424" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>In this episode, veteran crypto journalist Brady Dale unpacks his new book, <em>SBF: How The FTX Bankruptcy Unwound Crypto's Very Bad Good Guy.</em></p>\r\n<p>The book explores Bankman-Fried's worldview and his quest to make FTX the number one crypto exchange in the world, no matter the cost.</p>\r\n<p>Despite FTX's bankruptcy last year, Dale believes the exchange was not necessarily doomed to fail and that Bankman-Fried's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229876/sbf-ftx-crash-book-sam-bankman-fried">need for absolute control</a> was a critical factor.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>