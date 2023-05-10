<p>Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk sent the price of Milady NFTs jumping on Wednesday after he <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1656326406618619910/photo/1"><span class="s2">tweeted a Milady meme</span></a>.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“There is no meme. I love you,” the text of the meme read, over an image of a Milady NFT.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4">Shortly after Musk posted, there was an uptick in Milady NFT sales and the floor price of the project.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_230282"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 391px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-230282" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-10-at-12.33.07-PM-381x450.png" alt="" width="381" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Elon Musk posted a Milady meme on Twitter.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p class="p4">Sales of Milady NFTs rose 500% over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon, according to <a href="https://nftpricefloor.com/milady"><span class="s2">NFT Price Floor</span></a>, and the floor price was up nearly 50%.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4">The Milady meme is hardly the first time Musk has used Twitter to spark a crypto price spike. The price of Dogecoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224621/dogecoin-skyrockets"><span class="s2">shot up</span></a> last month after Musk changed the platform’s logo to the famed meme of a Shiba Inu dog.</p>\r\n<p class="p4">Other projects from Remilia Creative, a group of artists behind Milady NFT, were also on the rise on Wednesday. Sales of Redacted Remilio Babies NFTs, for example, <a href="https://nftpricefloor.com/remilio-babies"><span class="s2">were up 660%</span></a> over the last 24 hours.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>