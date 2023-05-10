<p>Robinhood reported cryptocurrency trading revenues declined 30% during the first quarter of this year to $38 million. During the same quarter in 2022, the company reported <a href="https://s28.q4cdn.com/948876185/files/doc_financials/2022/q1/Robinhood-Exhibit-99.1_3.31.22_FINAL.pdf">trading revenues of $54 million</a>.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nThe drop in revenues comes despite a rebound in the prices of bitcoin and ethereum in recent months.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nIn the fourth quarter of last year, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency transaction <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/209070/robinhoods-crypto-trading-revenue-dips-24-in-q4-along-with-most-everything-else">revenue slipped</a> 24% to $39 million, far below the company's bumper second quarter of 2021 when revenues for digital-asset trading hit $233 million.<strong><br />\r\n</strong></p>\r\n<p>Robinhood also reported that its crypto assets "under custody" dipped by 42% year-on-year to $12 billion.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_230362"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-230362 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-10-at-16.27.19-PM-800x410.png" alt="Robinhood revenue breakdown" width="800" height="410" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">A look at Robinhood's transaction-based revenue from the company's earnings presentation.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><strong><span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, however, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193039/robinhood-gaining-crypto-market-share-after-ftx-collapse-ceo-says">has been persistently bullish</a> about the long-term prospects for crypto. In March, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216194/robinhood-rolls-out-wallet-to-ios-customers-globally">rolled out</a> a digital wallet,</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> which supports both the Polygon and Ethereum networks, to its iOS customers around the world. There is currently a waitlist for Robinhood's Android wallet, which is supposed to become available later this year.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nIn the wake of the collapse of FTX, which caused many users to lose money, Robinhood has tried positioning itself as a safe and secure platform for people who want to trade crypto. At the end of last year Tenev said his company gained some market share after FTX's demise.<br />\r\n</span></strong></p>\r\n<p><em>(Updates with chart from earnings presentation, details on crypto under custody.)</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>