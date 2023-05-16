Celsius moves to unstake hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH

<p>Celsius has begun withdrawing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ether from Lido Finance. </p>\r\n<p>The developments come just hours after the bankrupt firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230958/celsius-moves-780-million-in-steth-as-lido-finance-enables-withdrawals?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" rel="noopener">moved</a> nearly $800 million worth of staked ether (stETH) tokens, and following Lido Finance's upgrade that allowed for such transactions. Once withdrawn, Celsius will receive the underlying ETH in exchange for the stETH tokens. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x4A87EcDfb459eb36d25226D9CCd7Ec4f684AB3Fc#tokentxns" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Blockchain data</a> indicates that Celsius has initiated withdrawal requests for 240,000 stETH worth roughly $437.7 million as of the time of writing.</p>\r\n<p>Celsius still holds an additional 188,000 stETH tokens, worth about $342 million, that can be redeemed.</p>\r\n<p>As The Block's Vishal Chawla wrote earlier Tuesday, Celsius dealt with liquidity problems last year in connection with its ether staking operations. The withdrawn ether may be used as part of the platforms' restructuring and creditor repayment efforts.</p>\r\n<p>Celsius owes creditors $4.7 billion.</p>\r\n<p>In March, Celsius <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217124/crypto-lender-celsius-converts-almost-23000-wbtc-into-bitcoin">moved</a> to convert wrapped bitcoin (wBTC) tokens into bitcoin. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>