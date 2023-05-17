<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin Frogs surpassed Bored Apes as the most traded non-fungible token collection during the last 24 hours, in what is a milestone for the upstart Ordinals market. The collection has generated more than $2 million in trading from nearly 700 transactions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Comparatively, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most-valuable NFT collection in the world by market share, has ranked third during the last day with about $1.3 million in volume, the CryptoSlam! data also shows.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nSo far this month Bitcoin Frogs NFTs have registered $5.9 million in trading, according to CryptoSlam! data. The collection generated about $52,000 in trading in April.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231241"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 720px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-231241 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-17-at-5.45.21-PM-710x450.png" alt="bitcoin frogs" width="710" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em><strong>CryptoSlam! data ranking NFT collections during past 24 hours.</strong></em></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto Twitter has been quick to react to what seems like an historic, if not potentially short-lived, milestone.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">An ordinals collection just became the highest volume NFT collection across all chains for the first time,” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">@LeonidasNFT posted to Twitter. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Don't sleep on Bitcoin,” the account with nearly 70,000 followers added.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin Frogs are “10,000 unique frog collectibles minted directly on the Bitcoin Blockchain,” according to the collection's Twitter account. On Discord, the collection is described as a “free-to-mint” project meant to “encourage adoption of Ordinals.”<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231242"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231242" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-17-at-5.46.52-PM-800x197.png" alt="" width="800" height="197" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em><strong>Screenshot of @LeonidasNFT's Twitter post.</strong></em></span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>