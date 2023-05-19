<p><i>Episode 48</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Tron Founder Justin Sun.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK3868344913" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>In this episode, Justin Sun reveals Huobi's and Poloniex's procedure for listing new memecoins and explains why the crypto market has grown too big for any single exchange to service effectively.</p>\r\n<p>Sun claims that Binance may be the biggest exchange by market share, but it is not the best venue for trading smaller memecoins:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>"Binance these days has a very high standard of listing crypto assets. [A coin] needs to be at least $100 million or even $1 billion to get listed on Binance in the first place. So that's why I think this leaves a very big room for other exchanges to grow."</p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p>Justin Sun himself recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230429/justin-sun-wallet-bombarded-memecoins">announced</a> on Twitter that he would start trading memecoins for "fun."</p>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Sun also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>What Justin Sun personally looks for in memecoins</li>\r\n\t<li>Huobi's and Poloniex's revenue sources</li>\r\n\t<li>The global crypto regulatory environment</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>