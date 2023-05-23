<p><i>Episode 49</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Human Rights Foundation Chief Strategy Officer Alex Gladstein.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK3261606837" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Alex Gladstein is the Chief Strategy Officer for the Human Rights Foundation and a frequent contributor to Bitcoin Magazine.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Gladstein talks through his newly released book, <em>Hidden Repression: How the IMF and World Bank Sell Exploitation as Development</em>.</p>\r\n<p>According to Gladstein, Western prosperity has come mainly at the expense of developing nations:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>"We should be proud of the American Revolution and we should be proud of our Bill of Rights and we should be proud of democracy — it's definitely part of the reason why we're so successful — but another part of the reason is we've stolen wealth, labor, resources from poor countries for a long time now."</p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p>In contrast to neocolonial monetary policies which forced many developing nations into "debt traps," Gladstein says bitcoin is a credible neutral alternative:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>"Think about all the digital money we use in the world today that's run by governments and corporations. [Bitcoin] is the only thing where the people have control over the monetary policy, at least in my view, and that's what makes it so interesting."</p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Gladstein also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>How "number go up" drives bitcoin adoption</li>\r\n\t<li>Why gold has failed as a form of currency</li>\r\n\t<li>How bitcoin is used in the global south</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>