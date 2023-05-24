<p class="p1">Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon’s bail was revoked in Montenegro, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-24/crypto-mogul-do-kwon-s-bail-is-revoked-in-montenegro#xj4y7vzkg">Bloomberg reported</a>.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">A high court in Montenegro annulled a lower court’s decision to allow Kwon to be released on bail. He was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222286/do-kwon-terra-luna-arrested-montenegro"><span class="s1">arrested</span></a> in the country in March and remains in jail there.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">A lower court had previously accepted Kwon’s $436,000 bail agreement, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230575/do-kwon-bail"><span class="s1">local news had reported</span></a> earlier this month. Kwon was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227368/do-kwon-fake-passport-charge-montenegro"><span class="s1">charged</span></a> with using a fake passport in Montenegro, and the United States and South Korea have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223635/do-kwon-extradition-montenegro"><span class="s1">sought to extradite</span></a> the Terraform Labs boss.</p>\r\n<p class="p3">TerraUSD, the stablecoin created by Terraform Labs, collapsed last spring, wiping out billions of dollars for investors. The incident was the first of a series of crises to hit crypto markets throughout 2022.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>