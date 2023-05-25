<p><i>Episode 50</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Tether &amp; Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK1247335239" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Paolo Ardoino is the Chief Technology Officer for Tether and Bitfinex.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Ardoino talks through Tether's treasury management strategy, including the firm's recently announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231156/tether-bitcoin-investments-profits">bitcoin purchases</a> and how the firm is planning to use the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230241/tether-attestation-report-q1-2023">$1.5 billion in profit</a> generated during Q1 of this year.</p>\r\n<p>According to Ardoino, Tether's recent profitability is prompting the firm to diversify:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>“The beauty of our next period plan is that we can start diversifying ourselves from the pure stablecoin offering and become a more round tech provider that that requires expertise in many important fields. So energy, communication, financial infrastructure are going to be the key of the next six to 12 to probably 48 months.”</p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p>Despite the bear market, the market cap of USDT is currently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231873/usdt-makes-bear-market-comeback">near its all-time high</a> of $84.1 billion.</p>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Ardoino also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Why USDT is so popular on Tron</li>\r\n\t<li>Tether's key to success in emerging markets</li>\r\n\t<li>The US default and how Tether is positioning</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>