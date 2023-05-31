<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital art connoisseurs will soon get a chance to purchase the blue-chip, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">non-fungible tokens from the "Grails" collection that once belonged to the now-defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sotheby’s will auction off 37 “Grails” NFTs next month, with the auction house calling the event the "</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">largest ever live auction of digital art." It expects sales to exceed $5 million dollars.</span></p>\r\n<p>The NFTs up for auction have become the subject of additional intrigue thanks to their previous owner, the <span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/158169/three-arrows-capital-3ac-creditors-list-3-5-billion-crypto-affidavitshttps://www.theblock.co/post/158169/three-arrows-capital-3ac-creditors-list-3-5-billion-crypto-affidavits">once</a> major crypto venture capital investor and trading shop that </span>collapsed in a spectacular fashion last year. The NFTs were seized as part of the bankruptcy process that began in July. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sotheby’s said the sale will feature NFTs created by well-known generative artists including Dmitri Cherniak, Tyler Hobbs and Larva Labs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This unparalleled collection celebrates the prominent artists who helped bring NFTs and digital art to the cultural mainstream through their innovative and conceptual approaches to the creation of digitally native art,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The June 15 auction follows a sale of seven “Grails” works earlier this month. Sotheby’s auctioned off the smaller batch of NFTs, which included Tyler Hobbs’ Fidenza #725, for a total of $2.5 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The Grails collection has long been renowned throughout the digital art world," said Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby's head of digital art and NFTs.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>