<p><i>Episode 53</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Outlier Ventures Founder and CEO Jamie Burke.</strong></i></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK5517241153" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<hr />
<p>Jamie Burke is the Founder and CEO of Outlier Ventures — a Web3 accelerator program for projects that align with Outlier's vision for an open metaverse. Despite adverse market conditions, Outlier Ventures <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/195661/outlier-ventures-jamie-burke-web3-accelerator">assisted 89 Web3 startups</a> in 2022.</p>
<p>In this episode, Burke examines the state of the metaverse today and explains how Web3 infrastructure can enhance AI's development and scale.</p>
<p><strong><em>Outline of the discussion:</em></strong></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=119">1:59</a></span> - Is the Metaverse Dead? ☠️</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=438">7:11</a></span> - The Metaverse Under Attack 💥</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=876">14:36</a></span> - Regulation and the Metaverse 🧑⚖️</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=1162">19:22</a></span> - Principles of Web3 🌐</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU">24:17</a></span> - Web3 Social</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=1608">26:48</a></span> - Identity and Web3 🛂</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=1873">31:13</a></span> - AI and Web3 🤖</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://youtu.be/aJM9CHrCKgU?t=2370">39:30</a></span> - 'Composable Creativity' <span class="s2">🎨</span></p>
<p><strong>Guest links:</strong></p>
<ul>
	<li>Jamie Burke on <a href="http://@jamie247">Twitter</a></li>
	<li>Outlier Ventures <a href="https://outlierventures.io/base-camp/">Base Camp</a> </li>
</ul>